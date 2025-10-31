CaixaBank achieves profit of €4.397 billion up to September, up 3.5%

The CaixaBank Group obtained a net profit of €4.397 billion between January and September 2025, after growing by 3.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. CaixaBank, which serves 20.6 million customers in Spain and Portugal through a network of around 4,100 branches, holds more than €660 billion in assets.

The year-on-year evolution of the income statement reflects, as it did in the first half of the year, the reduction in market interest rates, partly offset by higher investment volumes. Thus, the net interest income stood at €7.957 billion in the first nine months of the year, representing a 4.9% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In any case, the quarterly evolution of net interest income already shows a positive trend, with an increase of 1.4% in the third quarter compared to the second. For their part, income from services (asset management, protection insurance, and bank commissions) grew by 5.7%, reaching €3.883 billion.

Regarding the gross margin (total revenues), it closed September at €12.118 billion, with a 2.8% year-on-year increase, and administrative and depreciation expenses rose by 5.2%, to €4.798 billion. Thus, the operating margin reached €7.319 billion in the first nine months of 2025, a 1.2% year-on-year increase.

As in previous quarters, the evolution of the result is impacted by the accounting treatment of the Tax on interest and commissions margin. In 2024, the entire bank levy, which amounted to €493 million, was recorded in the first quarter of the year. However, in 2025 the Tax on interest and commissions margin is accounted for linearly by quarters (€148 million in the first and second and €150 million in the third). Thus, if the bank levy had been recorded linearly throughout 2024 (€123 million per quarter), profit growth would have been 0.6%.

CaixaBank maintains adequate profitability, with the ROE (12 months) at 15.2% (14.9% if linear accrual of the bank levy in 2024 is assumed), above the 14.4% of September 2024.