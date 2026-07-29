CaixaBank posts profit of €3.2 billion in first half of 2026, up 8.5%

The CaixaBank Group posted a net profit of €3.2 billion in the first half of 2026, up 8.5% on the same period a year earlier (€2.95 billion), driven by strong commercial momentum.

The Group already serves 20.9 million customers in Spain and Portugal through a single omnichannel distribution platform and a network of more than 4,500 branches, and its total assets now exceed €693 billion.

In Spain, the bank has added more than 1.1 million customers over the last 12 months, and it has also increased the number of individual customers who have their salary paid directly into their account by nearly 210,000, to reach 6.4 million at the end of June.

CaixaBank’s CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, explains that “we closed the first half of the year with strong growth in commercial activity. We achieved a profit of €3.2 billion and maintained our ROTE at 18%, demonstrating that we continue to deliver very successfully on our Strategic Plan.”

CaixaBank recorded strong commercial momentum in both lending and customer funds between January and June, with business volumes increasing to almost €1.2 trillion at the end of the first half, up 7.8% year-on-year.

The performing loan book stood at €398.84 billion at the end of June, up 8.2% over the last 12 months, supported by demand from households and businesses alike, with sustained momentum across all business segments. More precisely, the performing loan book for businesses, home purchases, and consumer lending rose by €18.03 billion (10.6% year-on-year), €9.05 billion (6.7% year-on-year) and €2.52 billion (11.5% year-on-year) respectively.

Meanwhile, customer funds totalled €771.94 billion at the end of June, up 7.6% year-on-year. A particular highlight was the increase in assets under management (14.9%, to €216.74 billion), with assets managed in mutual funds, portfolios and SICAVs up 16.1% and pension plan assets up 11.7%.

On-balance-sheet customer funds rose by 5.6% to €549.58 billion, with strong growth in insurance contract liabilities (11.7%), term deposits (7%) and demand deposits (3.9%).

Net inflows to mutual funds, savings insurance and pension plans reached €7.27 billion in the first half of the year, supported by a robust and differential advisory model.

Protection insurance also recorded a positive performance in the portfolio, with premiums rising by 11.8% in the last 12 months. Specifically, life protection insurance premiums increased by 12.8% and non-life insurance premiums by 11.2%.

imagin, CaixaBank’s neobank, delivered a strong first half, with 4.2 million customers and total loans and deposits of around €24 billion, up 20% year-on-year. imagin is a key driver of customer acquisition for the CaixaBank Group, accounting for around 50% of new customers in Spain.

Further highlights included the strong performance by Banco BPI, CaixaBank’s wholly owned Portuguese subsidiary, with continued growth in business volumes (6.9% over the last 12 months), overall improved growth in market shares, and an NPL ratio below the sector average. The banking business in Portugal contributed €218 million to the Group’s profit in the first half of the year.