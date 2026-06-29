Caixabank strengthens private banking division through partnership with four major funds, combined total of more than $2.2 billion under management

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

The bank has partnered with BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Franklin Templeton and Capital Group – four US giants with a combined total of more than $2.2 trillion under management globally – to enhance the investment offering for its private banking clients, according to a report in Expansión. With this new initiative, clients of Advisory GPS, CaixaBank Wealth Management’s personalised advisory service, will benefit from the specialist input of these asset managers in selecting investments for specific funds aimed at high-net-worth individuals.

One of the key innovations is that a single investment vehicle will benefit from the simultaneous advice of two independent asset managers. Thus, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs Asset Management will be involved in strategies focused on European equities, whilst investment in the US stock market will be advised by Franklin Templeton and Capital Group.

The combination of different management styles aims to reduce risks and capitalise on various market opportunities within a single portfolio.

Meanwhile, Caixabank has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that the number of shares purchased to date as part of the share buyback programme stands at 10,602,744, representing a total of €122,167,686, equivalent to 24.43% of the maximum authorised amount.

Furthermore, CaixaBank has appointed Jordi Soldevila as Head of Communications, marking a change in leadership after two decades under Maria Lluïsa Martínez Gistau.