CIE Automotive to propose supplementary dividend of €0.47 gross per share

Link Securities | CIE Automotive (CIE) has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, in relation to the proposed dividend distribution, having paid on 7 January 2026 an interim dividend on the results for the 2025 financial year amounting to €0.47 gross per share entitled to receive dividends, CIE has agreed to propose, as a supplementary dividend, the payment to each of the company’s outstanding ordinary shares (excluding, therefore, any shares held by the company as treasury shares on the date of payment of the aforementioned supplementary dividend, where applicable) a gross amount of €0.47 per share, which, if approved, will be paid on 7 July 2026.