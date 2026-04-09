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CIE Automotive to propose supplementary dividend of €0.47 gross per share

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cie automotive

Posted By: The Corner 9th April 2026

Link Securities | CIE Automotive (CIE) has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, in relation to the proposed dividend distribution, having paid on 7 January 2026 an interim dividend on the results for the 2025 financial year amounting to €0.47 gross per share entitled to receive dividends, CIE has agreed to propose, as a supplementary dividend, the payment to each of the company’s outstanding ordinary shares (excluding, therefore, any shares held by the company as treasury shares on the date of payment of the aforementioned supplementary dividend, where applicable) a gross amount of €0.47 per share, which, if approved, will be paid on 7 July 2026.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.