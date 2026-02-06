CNMV verifies that requirements for admission to trading of 8 million new Sacyr shares are met

Link Securities | In relation to the execution of the agreement to increase share capital from reserves agreed upon in the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of Sacyr (SCYR) held, on second call, on 12 June 2025, for a total amount of €8,922,344.00 through the issue and circulation of 8,922,344 new shares of the same class and series as the existing ones, each with a nominal value of €1, Sacyr hereby states the following:

That the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has verified that the requirements for admission to trading of the aforementioned 8,922,344 new shares of the company with a par value of €1 each have been met.

That the governing bodies of the Spanish stock exchanges have agreed to admit the 8,922,344 new shares to trading on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges through the Spanish Stock Exchange Interconnection System (Continuous Market) with effect from 6 February 2026.