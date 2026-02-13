Top Stories

Colonial optimises portfolio by selling Vocento’s former headquarters and ABC newspaper’s offices

TOPICS:
colonial inmo

Posted By: The Corner 13th February 2026

Link Securities | The REIT has sold the office building located at Juan Ignacio Luca de Tena 7, in Madrid, a property that housed the headquarters of the Vocento Group and the editorial offices of the ABC newspaper for more than three decades,which were subsequently moved to another asset also owned by the company at Josefa Valcárcel 40, according to Bolsamania.com. The transaction is part of the group’s strategy of actively rotating mature and non-strategic assets located outside the city centre, a policy that seeks to optimise the composition of its portfolio and strengthen its position as a leading pan-European platform in the prime real estate market, focusing investment on top-quality assets in central business districts.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.