Sacyr provisionally wins contract to build new Peel Health Campus hospital in Mandurah, Western Australia

Posted By: The Corner 13th February 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | A consortium led by Sacyr and local construction company Built has been selected as the preferred bidder for the construction of the new Peel Health Campus hospital in Mandurah, Western Australia. Although the initial budget was AUD 152 million, internal documents revealed by ABC News indicate that the cost has skyrocketed to AUD 558 million (approximately €334 million), more than triple the original estimate.

The Sacyr Built team is moving forward with the design and development in conjunction with the Western Australian Government, and construction is expected to begin in mid-2026. The new hospital will be built adjacent to the existing one and will offer a state-of-the-art six-storey facility with a significant increase in medical services for the region.

