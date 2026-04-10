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Colonial sells assets in Madrid and Málaga for €44 million

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InmoColonial

Posted By: The Corner 10th April 2026

Bankinter | Inmobiliaria Colonial (COL) is selling assets in Madrid and Málaga for €44 million. We reiterate our Buy recommendation.

The company has agreed to sell the Tucumán office building, in the Campo de las Naciones area of Madrid, for €24 million and a residential complex in Málaga for €20 million.

Bankinter research team’s view: Good news. The company continues to make progress with its asset rotation plan and has already completed 70% of the planned divestments (€350 million of the €500 million announced). This will enable it to reduce debt and finance growth in assets related to science and innovation.

We reiterate our Buy recommendation. Colonial h as the highest-quality office portfolio in Europe, with full occupancy and scope for rent increases, and offers a dividend yield of close to 6% and upside potential of over 30% relative to our target price.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.