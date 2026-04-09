ACS wins contract through Australian subsidiary to develop large data centre in Malaysia

Link Securities | Cimic, the Australian subsidiary of ACS, has been awarded a contract to develop a large-scale data centre project in Malaysia, further consolidating its presence in the Asian region.

Its subsidiary Leighton Asia will be responsible for the comprehensive execution of the campus works, drawing on its regional expertise and strong partnerships with suppliers. Preliminary works and preparatory activities have enabled a smooth transition to the execution of the main works.

The project forms part of a multi-phase, hyper-scalable campus development that will support the region’s growing demand for secure, resilient and energy-efficient digital capacity.