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Indra and Telefónica explore creation of cybersecurity consortium to bid for major defence contracts in Spain

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CIBERSEGURIDAD

Posted By: The Corner 9th April 2026

Norbolsa | Both companies are considering a potential strategic alliance in cybersecurity, cyber defence and artificial intelligence to bid for major defence contracts in Spain, following the example of Tess Defence. This would enable them to bid jointly for future contracts worth over €1 billion. The model would consist of a consortium open to further partners and backed by the government, and would seek to create a sovereign technology platform to strengthen security and the management of strategic data at a national level.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.