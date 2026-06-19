Colonial SFL’s AGM approves dividend of €0.32 per share

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Colonial SFL’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders this week approved thepayment of a dividend of €0.32 per share for the 2025 financial year, representing a 6.7 per cent increase compared with the previous financial year and a dividend yield of around 6 per cent.

According to the company, this approved dividend is underpinned by the “strength of the results achieved during 2025”, a financial year in which the company recorded a net profit of €344 million, up 12%, and a recurring net profit of €211 million, 9% higher than the previous year. “The performance of rental income, high commercial activity, growth in asset values and strong cash generation have made it possible to strengthen the shareholder remuneration policy whilst maintaining a prudent and balanced financial structure.”

Financial statements approved and re-election of José Bruguera and Pere Viñolas

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting has approved the annual accounts for the 2025 financial year, a year in which Colonial SFL recorded 6% growth in rental income on a like-for-like basis, achieved record levels of new business and executed €350 million of its divestment programme announced at the end of 2025, at prices in line with or above valuation.

It also approved the re-election of Juan José Brugera as a director of Colonial SFL and of Pere Viñolas as executive director for a new four-year term as set out in the Articles of Association.

Capital reduction and remuneration policy approved

Shareholders also endorsed the remaining proposals on the agenda, including the capital reduction through the cancellation of 14.5 million treasury shares, representing 2.3% of the share capital, a measure aimed at enhancing shareholder returns by increasing earnings per share.

Furthermore, the AGMhas approved the new remuneration policy for the financial years 2027–2029 and a new long-term incentive plan linked to shareholder value creation, earnings per share growth, changes in net asset value, and strategic and sustainability targets.