Alphavalue / Divacons| The company has taken a 3.01% stake in Inmobiliaria Colonial, according to CNMV data. Thus, at current prices, the almost 16.3 million shares have a value of €85.9 million.

On the other hand, our analysts have upgraded their EPS estimates for the Spanish holding company. We improve our 2023 EPS forecast by +24% (€3.56/share vs. €2.87/share previously expected) and for 2024 EPS by +22% ( €4.04/share vs. €3.31/share previously expected).