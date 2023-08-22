Top Stories

Norges Bank strengthens its holdings in Repsol, Solaria, Unicaja and BBVA this summer

Posted By: The Corner 22nd August 2023

Link Securities| The Norwegian Pension Fund, considered the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, has in recent months strengthened its holdings in some of Spain’s listed companies. Last week, Norges Bank announced a 5.03% position in Repsol, a position valued at current prices at €908.7 million, after starting the year with 3.21% of the share capital.

A few days earlier, it acquired a new package of shares in Solaria, going from 3.17% to 4.01% of the share capital, with a value at current prices of €47 million. In July, it declared a 5.4% stake in Unicaja, after the appointment of the new CEO, valued at €131 million.

In June, it also declared a 3.03% stake in BBVA, valued at current prices at €1,223 million.

