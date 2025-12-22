CriteriaCaixa strengthens Naturgy stake to 25.98% after purchasing additional 2% from BlackRock

Norbolsa | The investment arm of Fundación LaCaixa has taken advantage of the partial sale executed last week by BlackRock to strengthen its position as the largest shareholder in the energy company and increase its stake to almost 26% of the capital, according to records from the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

CriteriaCaixa thus recovers part of the weight it lost with the “self takeover bid” carried out by the energy company earlier this year (when it went from 26.7% to around 24%).