Norbolsa | DIA achieves profits in Spain for the first time in six years. The company presented its first-half results with a net profit of €6.3 million, compared to the almost €55 million it lost in the first half of 2022. This is mainly due to the transformation process that the company is carrying out where one of the strategies is to reduce the commercial network, since 2018 they have reduced the number of shops by 33%.