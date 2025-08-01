DIA posts €37.8 million profit in H1 2025, compared to losses of €94 million in same period 2024

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The supermarket chain reported its H1 2025 figures on Thursday, closing up 0.53%. Net sales of €2.857 billion (up 5% year-on-year); EBITDA of €133 million (up 4% year-on-year). Profit of €37.8 million compared to losses of €94 million in the same period last year.

Martin Tolcachir, a director at Dia, stated that the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan is ‘progressing as planned’. The director explained that during 1H25, the business in Spain maintained robust and profitable growth, driven by volume. This growth was higher than the market, consolidating a high operating margin and strong cash generation. In Argentina, the business demonstrated resilience and is preparing to take advantage of the expected gradual recovery in food consumption.