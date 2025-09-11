DIA’s capital reduction leaves share capital at €290.29 million, divided into 58,058,898 shares worth €5 each

Link Securities | In relation to the resolutions approved by DIA’s General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 20 June 2025, which included a reduction in the company’s share capital of €290.29 million by reducing the nominal value of the company’s 58,058,898 shares from €10 to €5 per share, DIA reports that yesterday the nominal value of the company’s 58,058,898 ordinary shares was modified on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges and on the Spanish Stock Exchange Interconnection System (SIBE).

As a result of the capital reduction, Article 5 of the company’s Articles of Association has been amended, setting DIA’s share capital at €290.29 million, divided into 58,058,898 shares with a nominal value of €5 each. As communicated to the market, the main objective of the capital reduction is to restructure and strengthen the company’s balance sheet, eliminating its losses and reducing the share capital to a level below the individual net equity, which will, among other things, restore the balance between the individual net equity and the company’s share capital.

DIA also notes that this capital reduction is being carried out by adjusting the nominal value of the shares, without this adjustment entailing any additional change in the rights of shareholders or in the number of shares in circulation.