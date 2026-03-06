Top Stories

Digi to go public with IPO of new shares worth between €150-200 million and IPO of its parent company, volume not yet disclosed

Posted By: The Corner 6th March 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | Digi has detailed its upcoming IPO in Spain, which will take the form of a public offering of new shares worth between €150 million and €200 million, in addition to a public offering of shares held by its parent company, the final volume of which has not yet been determined.

Pending developments in the geopolitical situation, the group’s first move is to inject resources to continue driving growth in Spain. The immediate plans are to grow from the current 13 million households connected to fibre to 21 million households by 2030.

