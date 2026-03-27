Top Stories

Ecoener wins two 15-year PPAs in Guatemala’s largest-ever electricity auction

TOPICS:
ecoener salida bolsa

Posted By: The Corner 27th March 2026

Link Securities | Ecoener (ENER) has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has been awarded two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a duration of fifteen years as part of the largest electricity auction in Guatemala’s history, organised by the Guatemalan Government under the Generation Expansion Plan.

These contracts will enable the construction of the Cocales photovoltaic plant, with a capacity of 140 MWp, and La Hulera, with a capacity of 60 MWp, which will add up to a total of 200 MW. The two photovoltaic plants will be the first to incorporate storage systems in Guatemala.

Specifically, Cocales will feature a BESS system with 20 MW of power and 80 MWh of capacity, whilst La Hulera will incorporate another with 10 MW of power and 40 MWh of capacity. With these plants coming online, ENER will reach 362 MW of operational capacity in Guatemala. The plants are scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2028.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.