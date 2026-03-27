Ecoener wins two 15-year PPAs in Guatemala’s largest-ever electricity auction

Link Securities | Ecoener (ENER) has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has been awarded two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a duration of fifteen years as part of the largest electricity auction in Guatemala’s history, organised by the Guatemalan Government under the Generation Expansion Plan.

These contracts will enable the construction of the Cocales photovoltaic plant, with a capacity of 140 MWp, and La Hulera, with a capacity of 60 MWp, which will add up to a total of 200 MW. The two photovoltaic plants will be the first to incorporate storage systems in Guatemala.

Specifically, Cocales will feature a BESS system with 20 MW of power and 80 MWh of capacity, whilst La Hulera will incorporate another with 10 MW of power and 40 MWh of capacity. With these plants coming online, ENER will reach 362 MW of operational capacity in Guatemala. The plants are scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2028.