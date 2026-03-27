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German consumer confidence falls due to Middle East conflict and economy losing momentum

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Alemania PIB

Posted By: The Corner 27th March 2026

Bankinter | German consumer confidence fell to -28.0 points in April, compared with an expected -27.3 and a previous reading of -24.8 (revised from -24.7).

Bankinter analysis team’s view: Concerns over the conflict in the Middle East (and its impact on prices), coupled with the loss of momentum in the German economy and weak GDP growth, are taking their toll on consumer confidence. Current levels represent the lowest confidence rating since March 2024.

The figures are in line with the declines we have also seen this week in the German PMIs and the IFO respectively (although it is true that in these cases the falls were less pronounced). In any case, we believe it is likely that sentiment indicators will continue to show weakness for as long as the armed conflict persists.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.