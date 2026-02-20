EIB to provide consulting services to CIE Automotive to promote climate action and sustainability in corporate sector

Alphavalue | The company received advice from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to strengthen its decarbonisation plan, with the aim of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. According to a statement from the EIB, the European Union’s financial arm will provide consulting services to the company under the IEB Advisory, a support programme funded by the InvestEU Advisory Hub to promote climate action and sustainability in the corporate sector.

CIE Automotive is one of the first Spanish companies to receive consulting support from the EIB to accelerate decarbonisation and one of the first in the automotive sector in Europe.