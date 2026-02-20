Top Stories

EIB to provide consulting services to CIE Automotive to promote climate action and sustainability in corporate sector

TOPICS:
CIE Automotive renove

Posted By: The Corner 20th February 2026

Alphavalue | The company received advice from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to strengthen its decarbonisation plan, with the aim of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. According to a statement from the EIB, the European Union’s financial arm will provide consulting services to the company under the IEB Advisory, a support programme funded by the InvestEU Advisory Hub to promote climate action and sustainability in the corporate sector.

CIE Automotive is one of the first Spanish companies to receive consulting support from the EIB to accelerate decarbonisation and one of the first in the automotive sector in Europe.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.