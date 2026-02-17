EiDF request Greening and BME extend deadline for responding to takeover bid, which ended on Monday

Link Securities | EiDF has requested that Greening (GGR) and Bolsas y Mercados (BME) extend the deadline for responding to the takeover bid, which ended yesterday, Monday, according to Expansión newspaper. It claims that many shareholders have not been notified of the new change and whether their previous acceptance would extend to the new exchange or not.

The deadline to participate in Greening’s bid for EiDF ended yesterday, Monday 16 February, but EiDF, which held a meeting of its Board of Directors on Saturday, has requested an extension.

It has done so through its registered advisor, DCM Asesores Dirección y Consultoría de Mercados, which has approached both Greening and the manager of BME Growth. It considers that it is necessary to extend the deadline for shareholders to decide whether or not to accept the takeover bid in view of the continuous changes to the offer. The latest modification to the consideration took place less than a week before the deadline, with Greening reducing the exchange to one of its shares for every 3.894 EIDF shares.