Prosegur reduces capital by redeeming 11.6 million treasury shares at €0.02 each

Posted By: The Corner 17th February 2026

Link Securities | Prosegur Cash (CASH) reported that, on 10 February 2026, the deed relating to the capital reduction through the redemption of 11,678,000 treasury shares of the company, each with a nominal value of €0.02, was registered in the Madrid Mercantile Registry, thereby reducing the share capital by €233,560, from €29,698,269.74 to €29,464,709.74. The resulting share capital is represented by 1,473,235,487 ordinary shares of a single class and series, each with a nominal value of €0.02. Each share entitles the holder to one vote, bringing the total number of voting rights to 1,473,235,487.

The capital reduction was carried out without the return of contributions and charged to freely available reserves through the allocation of a voluntary restricted reserve for the same amount as the capital reduction (i.e., €233,560) in accordance with the law. This capital reduction was approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting on 29 April 2025.

