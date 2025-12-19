Elecnor acquires Spanish company Jet Aircraft Services, specialists in comprehensive aircraft maintenance services

Norbolsa | The company has announced the acquisition of 100% of Spanish company Jet Aircraft Services (JAS), entering the aircraft maintenance, preservation and dismantling sector. The purchase price has not been disclosed, although in 2024 the company had sales of €7.39 million and a negative result of €233,119.

With more than 25 years of experience, JAS has an operational presence at Spain’s main commercial airports: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona, Seville, Vitoria, Malaga and Zaragoza. It also operates in Morocco and the Dominican Republic. From these locations, JAS offers a wide range of specialised services.