Agreement Indra-GMV to develop systems and services for Armed Forces

Link Securities | Indra (IDR) and GMV have signed an agreement to work together on the development of cutting-edge systems and services for the Armed Forces that will help strengthen national sovereignty and the competitiveness of Spanish industry in the European and global markets, according to the financial website Bolsamania.com.

Both companies have indicated that they have identified a number of areas for collaboration to combine the technologies and systems they develop and meet the needs of the Armed Forces in the Special Modernisation Programmes that are being implemented.

Beyond the specific programmes identified, both companies will explore other possible areas of interest in which GMV can cooperate with Indra, in line with their design, engineering and production capabilities, both nationally and internationally. Furthermore, in those Special Modernisation Programmes in which GMV’s capabilities are key to their successful development, the parties will identify closed packages with relevance in terms of responsibility and content, reflecting GMV’s role as a key partner.