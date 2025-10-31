Top Stories

Enagás acquires 100% of Axent with purchase of 51% it did not already own for €37.8 million

enagas

Posted By: The Corner 31st October 2025

Banco Sabadell | The company has completed the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Axent Infraestructuras de Telecomunicaciones, S.A., up to 100% of its capital, which was announced in July. The price paid amounts to €37.8 million and the transaction will generate an estimated positive impact on 2025 after-tax profit of close to €16 million (almost 6% of the expected 2025 BDI) due to the accounting revaluation of Enagás’ 49% stake in Axent.

Assessment: News with no impact, as it was expected.

