Enagás signs cooperation agreement with AlbGaz, Albania’s gas transport system operator

Posted By: The Corner 6th October 2022

Link Securities | Enagás has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with AlbGaz, involving its potential entrance as a stake holder in the operator of Albania’s gas transport system. The two entitities will also study joint projects within the Albanian and European regulatory frameworks, and in line with the Albanian government’s directives, according to Europa Press.

The agreement has been signed in Tirana (Albania) by Enagás’ CEO Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri and AlbGaz CEO Arber Avrami. The teaming up of the two companies also envisages evaluating the participation in natural and renewable gas projects, currently in development in Albania and the mediterranean region.

