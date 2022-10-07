Sánchez, Setting An Example: 4% Pay Rise, Compared To 3.5% For Civil Servants

The coalition government led by Pedro Sánchez has decided to implement a 4% pay rise for next year, above the 3.5% planned for civil servants and MPs. With this, Prime Minister Sánchez’s annual salary will be 90,010.20 euros a year, which means a monthly salary of 7,500 euros.

The Ministry of Finance agreed with unions Comisiones Obreras and UGT a salary increase for civil servants of up to 3.5% in 2023. Consequently, that same percentage is the one that Congress and the Senate agreed to apply also to deputies and senators.

But now, in the General State Budget that has just been presented by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, she is applying a 4% pay rise to the Executive, half a point above that mark.

This will be the second consecutive salary increase for the Prime Minister, vice-presidents and ministers, as a 2% rise was already included for 2022, the same as for civil servants. On the other hand, the previous year -2021- the PSOE and Podemos rectified in the amendment process and in the end they froze their salaries in 2021, like the parliamentarians.

According to the bill registered in the Chamber, the Prime Minister’s salary will go from 86,542.08 euros to 90,010.20 euros per year, which means an increase of 3,468.12 euros more than this year. As he is not entitled to special payments, his monthly salary will amount to 7,500 euros.

The annual salary of the three vice-presidents of the Government (Nadia Calviño, Yolanda Díaz and Teresa Ribera) rises to 84,600.72 euros per year, compared to the 81,341.16 euros they have been receiving. This is a monthly salary of 7,050.06 euros gross, as they do not receive any allowances.

For their part, the ministers of the coalition government will see their annual salary increase to 79,415.16 euros gross, which means a monthly salary of 6,617.93 euros.

The draft public accounts also include a 4% increase in the annual salary limit for mayors, so that city councillors in cities with more than half a million inhabitants will be able to receive a maximum of 116,160.05 euros next year.