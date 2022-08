Morgan Stanley | Enagás’ recent Capital Markets Day (CMD) was a disappointment for investors. A poor growth outlook, limited capital comitment which demonstrates this, and a lack of protection against inflation in Spanish regulated assets. Despite its recent poor performance and the temptation to get rid of the shorts, I still believe that Enagas is an appropriate relative UW in the sector.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.