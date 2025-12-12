Top Stories

Entry of SEPI and Basque Government in Talgo effectively confirms company’s nationalisation

Posted By: The Corner 12th December 2025

Link Securities | Talgo (TLGO) completes the end of an era this Friday with the holding of an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting at which the nationalisation of the company will be approved, with the effective entry of the State through the State Industrial Holdings Company SEPI (7.9% of Talgo’s capital) and the Basque Government, which is part of a public-private consortium led by investor José Antonio Jainaga (29.0% of the capital), replacing the Oriol family, founders of Talgo, according to Expansión newspaper.

