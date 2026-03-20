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Escribano (EM&E) withdraws from merger/acquisition deal with Indra, Ángel Escribano to continue as chairman

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indra edificio 2

Posted By: The Corner 20th March 2026

Bankinter | According to the statement published on Thursday: “In view of the Material Information published by SEPI on 18 March 2026, we at EM&E consider that the circumstances currently do not permit a potential transaction between Indra Group and Escribano Mechanical and Engineering SLU, and therefore EM&E is withdrawing from the transaction”.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: The impact on the share price was negative yesterday (down 12.3% at close against a 2.3% fall in the Spanish market), mainly due to:

(i) it highlights the internal disagreements within the board.

(ii) the transaction made strategic sense and the market had priced in its completion. Consequently,

(iii) it implies a (hard-to-quantify) deterioration in the company’s fundamentals in the medium term.

However, in the immediate short term, it presents a tactical buying opportunity as fears of a potential conflict of interest arising from this transaction are alleviated. In this context, we preliminarily set a target price in the €56–€60 range (up 12%–20%), pending the establishment of a more reliable recommendation in the coming days.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.