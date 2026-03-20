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Colonial Real Estate finalises entry into Germany, with sights set on Munich and Berlin

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Posted By: The Corner 20th March 2026

Link Securities | Colonial SFL (COL) is finalising its entry into Germany, with its sights set on Munich and Berlin, according to the newspaper *Expansión*.

Pere Viñolas, CEO of Colonial, explained on Thursday at a conference at the Circulo Ecuestre in Barcelona that the property firm is in advanced talks to purchase assets in the country.

The executive noted that Germany has five major cities, of which two or three stand out. Berlin and Munich are in a very good position and have long-term potential.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.