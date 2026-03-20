Colonial Real Estate finalises entry into Germany, with sights set on Munich and Berlin

Link Securities | Colonial SFL (COL) is finalising its entry into Germany, with its sights set on Munich and Berlin, according to the newspaper *Expansión*.

Pere Viñolas, CEO of Colonial, explained on Thursday at a conference at the Circulo Ecuestre in Barcelona that the property firm is in advanced talks to purchase assets in the country.

The executive noted that Germany has five major cities, of which two or three stand out. Berlin and Munich are in a very good position and have long-term potential.