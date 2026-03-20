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US producer prices surprise with rise, prior to Middle East conflict, to 3.4% annual rate in February, up from 2.9% previously

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Posted By: The Corner 20th March 2026

Singular Bank | According to the BLS, in February, the US producer price index continued to accelerate its growth rate to 0.7% month-on-month (against 0.5% in January), in contrast to the moderation estimated by the consensus of analysts (0.3%). In turn, on a year-on-year basis, the PPI rose by 3.4% (against 2.9% in January). This trend occurred before the start of the conflict in the Middle East, so its impact is not reflected.

The body publishing the report noted that “more than half of the rise in final demand prices in February is attributed to a 0.5% increase in the services index. Prices for final demand goods rose by 1.1%”.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.