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IAG and Ryanair better positioned thanks to lower operating leverage and fuel hedging

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Posted By: The Corner 20th March 2026

Morgan Stanley | Axel Stasse (analyst) notes that risks to oil supply could keep fuel prices high for longer, whilst European airline shares are not fully reflecting demand risks.

He considers the slight 18% underperformance relative to the market —compared with previous shocks of 35–40%— suggests that investors do not expect the current fuel price surge to remain at high levels, or believe that airlines can offset fuel inflation via pricing without damaging demand. Although greater pricing power could partially or fully offset fuel inflation in the short term, he estimates that double-digit fare increases in Europe could put pressure on volumes in Q2/Q3. He believes that Top Picks International Airlines Group (IAG) and Ryanair remain better positioned thanks to their lower operating leverage and fuel hedging.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.