Arteche consolidates position as leading company in use of fibre-optic cables as sensors with acquisition of minority stake in Uptech

Norbolsa | On Wednesday at the close of trading, Arteche announced the minority acquisition (35% of the share capital) of the Navarre-based company Uptech Sensing, for approximately €3.85 million (€11 million EV 100%), which specialises in the development of distributed optical sensors and intelligent monitoring systems. In this regard, the company has established itself as one of the leading firms in the field of DFOS (Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor) technology, a pioneering technology for monitoring various critical parameters using fibre optic cables as sensors, with potential in future-oriented segments such as HVDC.