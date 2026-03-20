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Arteche consolidates position as leading company in use of fibre-optic cables as sensors with acquisition of minority stake in Uptech

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Posted By: The Corner 20th March 2026

Norbolsa | On Wednesday at the close of trading, Arteche announced the minority acquisition (35% of the share capital) of the Navarre-based company Uptech Sensing, for approximately €3.85 million (€11 million EV 100%), which specialises in the development of distributed optical sensors and intelligent monitoring systems. In this regard, the company has established itself as one of the leading firms in the field of DFOS (Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor) technology, a pioneering technology for monitoring various critical parameters using fibre optic cables as sensors, with potential in future-oriented segments such as HVDC.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.