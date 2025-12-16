Ezentis enters into new contracts worth over €11.8 million

Link Securities | According to the Ezentis Group (EZE), a company specialising in smart solutions in the field of integrated facilities, communications networks and advanced technologies, the company has signed new contracts in Q4 2025 worth more than €11.8 million, strengthening the group’s commercial visibility and progress in the execution of its 2025-2028 Strategic Plan.

For its part, Grupo CYS, a subsidiary specialising in communications networks, has been awarded new contracts worth more than €2.5 million, reinforcing its leadership in the field of radio communications. Of particular note is the award by Aena of the contract for the renovation and upgrading of DMR and TETRA radio communication systems at several airports.

Among the main contracts signed in Q4 2025 in the field of comprehensive installations, EDA Instalaciones y Energía has been awarded new projects worth a total of more than €7.5 million, consolidating its position in the hotel and unique building sector.

In the area of technological solutions, Ezentis Tecnología has renewed its CAU Service (SAC Teleoperators) with ACENS, a Telefónica Tech group company, consolidating a recurring relationship in the provision of managed services and advanced technological support.

Finally, the subsidiary Intelligent Screen Services (ISS) has obtained new contracts worth a total of more than €180,000, focusing on projects for tourism digitalisation, institutional communication and the modernisation of public spaces for various local and regional administrations, including actions in Córdoba, Pamplona, Úbeda, the Sierra de Albarracín and Castilla-La Mancha, several of which are part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed with NextGenerationEU funds.