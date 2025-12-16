Acciona Energía to build two new wind farms in South Africa with 194 MW combined capacity, owning 51% of each

Link Securities | The renewable energy company announced that it will begin construction of two new wind farms in South Africa in the coming weeks, with a total capacity of 194 MW. The energy generated by both projects – Zen and Bergriver – will be supplied to Etana Energy, one of the country’s leading energy traders, for the first 20 years of operation.

Located between Gouda and Saron in the Western Cape province, Zen and Bergriver will produce around 580 GWh of renewable electricity per year. This energy will supply various Etana Energy customers, including Growthpoint, V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, Tharisa Minerals, Petra Diamonds and Autocast.

The wind farms will be owned by Acciona Energía (51%) and a joint venture between H1 Capital and Chariot Limited (49%), both companies specialising in the development of and investment in renewable energy projects.

Following financial closure on 12 December 2025, construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with commissioning scheduled for mid-2027. Acciona Energía will be responsible for construction, while Nordex (NDX1-DE), one of Europe’s leading wind turbine manufacturers, will supply the turbines and take over operation and maintenance once construction is complete.

These projects highlight the growing liberalisation of the electricity sector in South Africa, where private consumers are increasingly turning to energy marketers such as Etana to purchase renewable electricity, in a clear move towards a more open, competitive and diversified energy market. The electricity supplied by these projects will avoid the emission of around 600,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year, equivalent to removing more than 225,000 combustion engine vehicles from the roads, thus contributing to the country’s decarbonisation efforts.