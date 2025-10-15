FCC Environmental Services awarded new €610 million contract in US

Link Securities | FCC Environmental Services, a subsidiary of FCC Enviro, which in turn is a subsidiary of FCC, has been awarded a new contract in the United States worth $705 million (approximately €610 million) to maintain the energy recovery facility in Pinellas County (Florida) for the next 10 years, according to elEcomista.com.

This plant, which has been in operation since 1983, processes approximately 2,450 metric tonnes of solid waste per day and converts it into renewable electricity sufficient to supply the equivalent of more than 45,000 homes daily, according to a statement issued by the Spanish company.

The facility also recovers around 27,200 tonnes of metal per year for recycling, reducing the amount sent to landfill and directly promoting the principles of the circular economy. FCC Enviro will take over the contract on 1 November, although it will officially begin on 1 January 2026, and represents a step forward in Pinellas County’s commitment to sustainable waste management and the advancement of renewable energy initiatives in the state of Florida.