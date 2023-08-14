Ferrovial completes financing for expansion of North Tarrant toll road in Texas for almost €378 million

Link Securities | Ferrovial (FER) has completed the financing of the expansion of the North Tarrant Express (NTE) toll road in Texas (United States), for a total of 414 million dollars (almost 378 million euros), according to elConfidencial.

According to a statement issued by the Spanish company on Friday, the transaction was carried out through the NTE Mobility Partners consortium, led by its subsidiary Cintra (62.9% stake), and within the framework of Ferrovial’s comprehensive agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation. Once the financing is completed, the works – to be carried out by Ferrovial and its US subsidiary Webber – will commence immediately and are expected to be completed in early 2027. The reconstruction of the NTE has involved an investment of more than $2.5 billion (around €2.28 billion) to NTE Mobility Partners, which has doubled the motorway’s capacity by adding toll lanes along its 22 kilometres. The infrastructure, which has been fully operational since 2014, links downtown Fort Worth with Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport and handles more than half a million trips daily. FER points out that as a public-private partnership model, the NTE project involves no cost to taxpayers and aims to promote this model on other highly congested roads in the United States.