French company Technique Solaire acquires 11 onshore wind farms from Iberdrola for approximately €100 million

Link Securities | The company has reached an agreement with Technique Solaire, a French renewable energy platform, regarding the sale of a portfolio of 118 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind energy in France for around €100 million, according to several market sources consulted by Expansión. Technique Solaire has won a competitive process launched by Iberdrola to divest 11 onshore wind farms already operating in the country, among which Pays de Boussac, with 17 MW, and Energie du Champs des Sourettes, with 16.1 MW, stand out for their installed capacity. Iberdrola’s most emblematic facility on French soil, the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, with 62 wind turbines in the waters off Brittany generating 496 MW of power, has been left out of the scope of the transaction.