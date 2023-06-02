Good news for Vidrala: Coca Cola to promote use of glass in the hospitality industry

Renta 4| Coca Cola Europacific Partners has launched an action plan to promote the use of glass in the hotel and catering industry, with the aim of giving priority to this type of packaging over aluminium or plastic cans.

The plan aims to introduce glass containers in up to 10,000 establishments that use other types of packaging, in response to the study “Consumer Preferences in Hotel and Catering” carried out by Conecta for Coca-Cola, the results of which showed that 80% of consumers of drinks in bars and restaurants prefer glass or other types of packaging, with the well-known arguments of: quality, sustainability and the fact that it is an iconic form of packaging.

Assessment: News that has no direct impact on the company’s accounts or business in the short term, but which serves to reinforce as a practical demonstration of the thesis about glass packaging that has been going around for some time now, standing out as the preferred packaging due to its quality and sustainability characteristics.