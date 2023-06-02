Top Stories

Unemployment falls by 49,260 in May

2nd June 2023

In May, the Social Security system gained an average of 200,411 contributors compared with the previous month (+0.97%) and the number of affiliates exceeded 20.8 million for the first time after adding more than 210,000 employed people, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. In addition, the number of unemployed fell by 49,260 people compared to the previous month (-1.8%). All these data are driven by the service sector and by a ‘summer’ tourist season which is expected to be a record one.

The total number of unemployed stands at 2,739,110 people, its lowest level in this month since 2008, the year in which the crisis broke.

