Norbolsa| Iberdrola (IBE) announced a co-investment agreement with NBIM Iberian Reinfra (part of Norges Bank) for the joint development of a portfolio of renewable assets in Spain and Portugal.

Iberdrola plans to sell 49% of another 500 MW for €250 million, bringing the joint portfolio of both firms to 1,800 MW, valued at around €1,800 million.