Government allocates most of defence loan budget to Indra: €2.178 billion out of total €6.89 billion in 0% loans

Indra headquartersRenta 4 | The government has allocated €6.89 billion in 0% loans to the military industry through the approval of three Royal Decrees to finance 18 PEM (Special Modernisation Programmes) projects.

In September, the government already approved €7.334 billion for 13 PEM projects that had gone to Airbus (€3.68 billion), Navantia, Hisdesat and Indra itself.

In this award, Indra will be the main beneficiary and will receive €2.178 billion directly to finance nine PEM projects. In addition, another €4.404 billion will be used to finance projects in which Indra participates with other companies such as Escribano (EM&E) and Tess Defence.

Only €375 million has been allocated to projects in which Indra does not participate. These have been awarded to Urovesa, Santa Bárbara and the joint venture between Epicom and Cipherbit.

Assessment: Positive news for Indra, which has secured very high-value financing at 0% to develop a large number of projects in which it participates. This result demonstrates the government’s strong support for Indra to become the main driving force behind Spain’s defence ecosystem. P.O. (Previously €32.9). Under review.