Top Stories

Government allocates most of defence loan budget to Indra: €2.178 billion out of total €6.89 billion in 0% loans

TOPICS:
indra edificio

Posted By: The Corner 15th October 2025

Indra headquartersRenta 4 | The government has allocated €6.89 billion in 0% loans to the military industry through the approval of three Royal Decrees to finance 18 PEM (Special Modernisation Programmes) projects.

In September, the government already approved €7.334 billion for 13 PEM projects that had gone to Airbus (€3.68 billion), Navantia, Hisdesat and Indra itself.

In this award, Indra will be the main beneficiary and will receive €2.178 billion directly to finance nine PEM projects. In addition, another €4.404 billion will be used to finance projects in which Indra participates with other companies such as Escribano (EM&E) and Tess Defence.

Only €375 million has been allocated to projects in which Indra does not participate. These have been awarded to Urovesa, Santa Bárbara and the joint venture between Epicom and Cipherbit.

Assessment: Positive news for Indra, which has secured very high-value financing at 0% to develop a large number of projects in which it participates. This result demonstrates the government’s strong support for Indra to become the main driving force behind Spain’s defence ecosystem. P.O. (Previously €32.9). Under review.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.