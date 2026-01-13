Grenergy wins contracts for storage projects in Poland worth €132 million

CdM | Grenergy has secured capacity contracts for five stand-alone storage projects in Poland in the latest auction organised by Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE), the country’s electricity system operator. In total, the company has obtained a guaranteed minimum financial allocation of over €132 million.

Starting in January 2030, these services will be remunerated at a fixed price (indexed to the CPI) of PLN 465.02/kW per year for the entire 17-year contract period.

The five stand-alone projects that have been awarded capacity contracts are called Fred, George, Lucius, Hagrid and Harry and have a total capacity of 534 MW, representing 2.1 GWh of storage. They will operate as reserve capacity for the Polish electricity system during periods when the minimum system capacity is not guaranteed.

In total, Grenergy has been awarded more than 11% of the total storage capacity offered in this auction.

Capacity revenues constitute part of the revenue stack or revenue structure planned for each project. These will be supplemented by revenues from the sale of energy, as well as from participation in other regulated markets, such as ancillary services, which may be structured through tolling agreements.

In addition, Grenergy has just obtained a grant of PLN 34 million (around €8 million) from the Polish government for four other stand-alone projects (136 MWh) that the company expects to come on stream before 2028.

These grants, which were made public in 2024, are financed through the EU Modernisation Fund and are intended to boost the development of energy storage in the country. A total of 128 projects have benefited from the programme, which has a total budget of €1 billion.

In total, the company has a stand-alone pipeline in Poland of 5 GWh.