Grifols closes 29 plasma donation centres in US to improve productivity, efficiency and long-term sustainability

Link Securities | The company has announced a selective optimisation of its network involving the closure of 29 plasma donation centres in the US, according to the website Bolsamania.com. The initiative, which also involves consolidating operations at higher-performing centres, forms part of a broader and ongoing strategy to improve the productivity, efficiency and long-term sustainability of its plasma platform in the country, the company explained.

Furthermore, they emphasise that this decision is the result of a rigorous and ongoing review of the performance of the entire US network. The company is now prioritising centres with the best results and the greatest growth potential, reallocating resources to those locations where it can achieve higher levels of productivity, efficiency and consistency in results over time.