Naturgy to invest at least €1.218 billion to upgrade and digitise its electricity network in Spain by 2029

Link Securities | UFD, the Naturgy group’s electricity distribution company, will invest a minimum of €1.218 billion by 2029 to strengthen and digitise its electricity network in Spain, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the newspaper Expansión. The newspaper notes that this historic plan will be expanded if the government removes the network caps.

The main objective of this investment is to strengthen the infrastructure to serve large consumers, against a backdrop of growing electrification and industrial demand. The plan focuses on modernising networks to facilitate the integration of renewable energy and improve operational efficiency through new technologies.