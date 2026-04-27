Top Stories

Naturgy to invest at least €1.218 billion to upgrade and digitise its electricity network in Spain by 2029

TOPICS:

Posted By: The Corner 27th April 2026

Link Securities | UFD, the Naturgy group’s electricity distribution company, will invest a minimum of €1.218 billion by 2029 to strengthen and digitise its electricity network in Spain, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the newspaper Expansión. The newspaper notes that this historic plan will be expanded if the government removes the network caps.

The main objective of this investment is to strengthen the infrastructure to serve large consumers, against a backdrop of growing electrification and industrial demand. The plan focuses on modernising networks to facilitate the integration of renewable energy and improve operational efficiency through new technologies.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.