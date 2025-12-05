IAG completes buyback programme with acquisition of 9.4 million shares

Link Securities | In relation to the share purchase programme announced on 27 November 2025, following the acquisitions made on 3 December 2025, IAG has concluded the programme in accordance with its terms. Under the programme, the company has acquired a total of 9,400,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.2% of the company’s share capital. As previously announced, the objective of the programme was to satisfy the allocation of shares to executives and employees (including executive directors) under IAG’s share-based incentive plans.