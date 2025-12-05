Top Stories

IAG completes buyback programme with acquisition of 9.4 million shares

TOPICS:
IAG

Posted By: The Corner 5th December 2025

Link Securities | In relation to the share purchase programme announced on 27 November 2025, following the acquisitions made on 3 December 2025, IAG has concluded the programme in accordance with its terms. Under the programme, the company has acquired a total of 9,400,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.2% of the company’s share capital. As previously announced, the objective of the programme was to satisfy the allocation of shares to executives and employees (including executive directors) under IAG’s share-based incentive plans.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.