Top Stories

IAG earns €639 million in 2025, has €11.624 billion in liquidity, proposes dividend of €0.05 per share for 29 June and announces €1.5 billion buyback plan

TOPICS:
IAG nueva

Posted By: The Corner 27th February 2026

Renta 4 | Today before the market opened, IAG presented its annual results for 2025. The figures were as follows: Passenger revenue €6.935 billion (up 1% compared to Renta 4’s estimate and in line with Q4 24), total revenue €7.929 billion (up 1% compared to Renta 4’s estimate and down 1% compared to Q4 24), EBIT before extraordinary items (main operating figure) €1.093 billion (versus €1.040 billion Renta 4’s estimate, €1.077 billion consensus and down 2% versus Q4 24) and net profit €639 million (versus €1.905 billion Renta 4’s estimate and up 16% versus Q4 24).

IAG had €11.624 billion in liquidity in December 2025 (cash €6.837 billion and credit lines and other €4.787 billion ), up €182 million from Q3 25 and equivalent to 35% of 2025 revenue.

Net debt fell by €61 million compared to Q3 2025 and €1,569 million compared to Q4 2024 to €5,948 million (compared to €6,943 million Renta 4’s estimate) at a very conservative DFN/EBITDA 25 (0.8x), which allows it to improve shareholder remuneration as it is clearly below the range (1.2x/1.5x).

Thus, IAG proposes to pay a dividend of €0.05 per share for 2025 from 29 June, which complements the €0.048 per share paid in December 2025. The DPS would rise to 1.9%. In addition, it announces a €1.5 billion share buyback plan for the next 12 months, of which €500 million will be carried out before the end of May 2026. At Renta 4, we discounted €1 billion.

IAG has fuel hedges of 62% for 2026 and has announced a forecast range for annual fuel expenditure of €7-7.4 billion, including €150 million for emission rights (our estimate was €7.159 billion). Looking ahead to 2026e, management announces forecasts: capacity growth: 3.0% (in line with Renta 4’s estimate), cargo revenue affected by difficult comparatives and other revenue growing at low single digits, unit costs excluding fuel down 1% versus 2025 (Renta 4 estimate up 1.8% versus 2025) and capex of €3.6 billion (Renta 4 estimate net capex €3.8 billion). In terms of demand, they only indicate that the evolution of Q1 2026 bookings is strong, supported by an ‘early’ Easter. We expect a positive impact on the share price. Target price €5.30. OVERWEIGHT.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.