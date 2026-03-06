Top Stories

IAG has hedges equivalent to 62% of fuel it expects to consume in 2025 to cope with possible rise in oil prices

6th March 2026

Link Securities | The airline holding company is shielded from a possible increase in oil prices with hedges equivalent to 62% of the fuel it expects to consume this year, according to the company, as reported by the newspaper Expansión. This is identical to the proportion held by AirFrance-KLM and lower than that held by Ryanair (80%), which usually has one of the highest percentages in its sector in Europe.

In its latest report, IAG also adds that low-cost airlines [Vueling and Level, in Spain] can adopt hedges of up to 80% in the short term.

